Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 259 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Woodward were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Woodward stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.