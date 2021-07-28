Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3,139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

