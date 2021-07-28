Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 19,500 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of CFFEU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.