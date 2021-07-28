Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Purchases 8,000 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.