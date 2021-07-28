Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 73,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.