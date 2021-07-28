Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPLP opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

