Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results reflect improved consumer loan demand, provision benefits and higher expenses. Robust card and online-banking businesses, and a solid balance sheet are likely to keep aiding profits. With consumers gaining confidence in the economic recovery, there has been a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which will support non-interest income growth. Though near-zero interest rates, deteriorating credit quality and higher operating expenses are major near-term concerns and might hurt financials, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will support bottom-line growth. The company's impressive capital deployment plans will enhance shareholder value.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.16.

Shares of COF opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

