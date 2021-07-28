Capital One Financial Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $38.76 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

