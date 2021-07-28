Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

CCBG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,803. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.