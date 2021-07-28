Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.86. 43,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,581. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

