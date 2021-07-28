Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 4,165 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,105. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

