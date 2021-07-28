Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $469,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 359,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

