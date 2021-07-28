Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 315.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 97,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

