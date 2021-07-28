Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $403.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $293.67 and a 1 year high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.