Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 64.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPI shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden bought 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders bought a total of 331,801 shares of company stock worth $13,130,825 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 1.64 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 35.87 ($0.47). The stock had a trading volume of 7,600,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,272. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

