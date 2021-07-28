CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 375,033 shares.

CWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

