Cango (NYSE:CANG) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE CANG opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $595.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20. Cango has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

