Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 390.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,687,000 after acquiring an additional 414,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

