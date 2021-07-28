Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.70% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 265,493 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. So-Young International Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $707.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

