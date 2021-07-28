Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 101,747 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,747 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.