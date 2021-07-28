Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

