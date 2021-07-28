Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,708 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Momo were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $9,614,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Momo by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Momo’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

