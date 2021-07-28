Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 563.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,721,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $456.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.10 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

