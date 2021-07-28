Canaccord Genuity Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $$37.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

