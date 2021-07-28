Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

