Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.82

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 2038008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

