Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $657.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

