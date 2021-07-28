Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $663.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.