Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 42,344 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £78.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.