Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.51. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,251,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

