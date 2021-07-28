Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

CALX stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 257.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

