California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Exponent worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

