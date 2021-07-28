California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,050 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Magnite worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

