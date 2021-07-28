California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,118 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

