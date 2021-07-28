California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,410 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

