California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.82 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.