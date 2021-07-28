California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,481,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $20,639,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

