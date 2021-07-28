Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,999. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.