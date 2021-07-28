Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.01. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.