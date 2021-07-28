C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

