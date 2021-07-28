BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 417.8% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYD stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91.

Get BYD alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.