Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BC opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

