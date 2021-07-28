Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BIP.UN traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,832. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$54.90 and a one year high of C$70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

