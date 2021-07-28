Brokers Set Expectations for Mercer International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of MERC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

