Brokers Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.98.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

