Brokers Issue Forecasts for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

