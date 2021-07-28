Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

