Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.