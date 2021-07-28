Brokers Issue Forecasts for EverCommerce Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EverCommerce in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVCM. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.85 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

