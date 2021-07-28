Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) PT at $39.00

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYIEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 28,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,906. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

